Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launching soon in India

It's been barely a day since the Chinese company launched Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in Beijing and now, is all set to make its way to India later this month on September 29.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G was unveiled on September 15 along with premium Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro series phones.

Bringing Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G early to India makes sense as the company enjoys a good market presence in the under Rs 35,000 price range. The current model Mi 11 Lite 4G is a feature-rich mid-range phone and comes with an impressive camera.

The upcoming 11 Lite NE 5G retains the design language of the older 4G model but comes with upgraded internal hardware.

It features 6.55-inch AMOLED Dot Display (2400 x 1080 FHD+) with 10-bit TrueColor and DCI-P3, 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 360-degree ambient light sensor. It features dual SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset with Adreno 642L GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W charger in-box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features triple-camera module--64MP (f/1.79, 0.7μm 4-in-1 to 1.4μm ) + 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) 119-degree ultra-wide sensor + 5MP (f/2.4,1.12μm) telemacro macro camera with Contrast AF (3cm-7cm). On the front, it features a 20MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Initially, Xiaomi will offer two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- €369 Euros (approx. Rs. 31,906) and €399 Euros (around Rs. 34,500), respectively.

The company also has plans to bring 8GB RAM + 256GB storage later in the coming months. Price will be revealed during the local launch time.

However, it remains to be seen how much Xiaomi will price the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G series in India.