Xiaomi 11i, 11i Hypercharge 5G phones launched in India

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi on Thursday (January 6) launched the much-awaited Xiaomi 11i series in India.

The company is offering the new Xiaomi 11i in two variants-- a standard 11i and another 11i Hypercharge. Both the devices have the same design language and hardware but only differ in terms of battery capacity and charging speed.

The regular model houses a 5,160mAh battery with 67W TurboCharge technology and is capable of charging the smartphone up to 50% within 13 mins. On the other hand, the 11i Hypercharge features a 4,500mAh cell and it can be fully powered up from zero to 100 per cent under 15 minutes.

Both the models come with TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge system certification.

Xiaomi 11i sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, supports peak brightness up to 1200 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is also said to boast a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots,



Xiaomi 11i series. Credit: Xiaomi India



Inside, it will come packed with 6nmm class MediaTek Dimensity 920G chipset backed by Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 UFS 3.1 storage (expandable), and Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple-camera module- main 108MP (with Samsung HM2 sensor) + 120-degree ultra-wide-angle 8MP+ 2MP tele-macro macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it is said to come with a 16MP sensor.

Xiaomi 11i is available in 6GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 24,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 26,999.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge coming in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999. It will be available in four color options- Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Camo Green, and Purple Mist across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners.

