Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro with 200MP camera make global debut

As promised, Xiaomi on Tuesday (October 4) launched two new premium phones-- 12T and 12T Pro--in Berlin.
Xiaomi 12T Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED(2712x1220p) CrystalRes display and supports 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.
Inside it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with Adreno 730 GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1), and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger support.
The USP of the 12T Pro is the photography hardware. It boasts a triple-camera module-- main 200MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus. f/1.7, 1/1.22-inch sensor) backed by 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 1/4-inch sensor) camera and 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. And on the front, it features a 20MP sensor.
On the other hand, the regular Xiaomi 12T features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED(2712x1220p) CrystalRes display and supports 120Hz refresh rate, and in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.
Under the hood, it features a 5nm class 2.85GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra octa-core CPU with Mali-G610 6-core GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1), and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger support.
The Xiaomi 12T comes with boasts a triple-camera module-- main 108MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.7, 1/1.67-inch Samsung ISOCELL sensor) backed by an 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) camera and 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. And on the front, it features a 20MP sensor (f/2.24).
Both the devices support 13 5G bands-- n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n77, and n78.
Xiaomi 12T series is slated to go up for sale starting on Oct 13 on Xiaomi's official channels. Xiaomi 12T Pro comes in three storage variants, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB, with a price starting €749 (approx. Rs 60,629).
Xiaomi 12T comes in two storage variants, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, with a price starting from €599 (around Rs 48,487).
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube