Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro with 200MP camera make global debut

As promised, Xiaomi on Tuesday (October 4) launched two new premium phones-- 12T and 12T Pro--in Berlin.

Xiaomi 12T Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED(2712x1220p) CrystalRes display and supports 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with Adreno 730 GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1), and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger support.

The USP of the 12T Pro is the photography hardware. It boasts a triple-camera module-- main 200MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus. f/1.7, 1/1.22-inch sensor) backed by 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 1/4-inch sensor) camera and 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. And on the front, it features a 20MP sensor.



Xiaomi 12T Pro series. Credit: Xiaomi India



On the other hand, the regular Xiaomi 12T features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED(2712x1220p) CrystalRes display and supports 120Hz refresh rate, and in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Under the hood, it features a 5nm class 2.85GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra octa-core CPU with Mali-G610 6-core GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1), and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger support.

The Xiaomi 12T comes with boasts a triple-camera module-- main 108MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.7, 1/1.67-inch Samsung ISOCELL sensor) backed by an 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) camera and 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. And on the front, it features a 20MP sensor (f/2.24).

Both the devices support 13 5G bands-- n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n77, and n78.

Xiaomi 12T series is slated to go up for sale starting on Oct 13 on Xiaomi's official channels. Xiaomi 12T Pro comes in three storage variants, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB, with a price starting €749 (approx. Rs 60,629).

Xiaomi 12T comes in two storage variants, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, with a price starting from €599 (around Rs 48,487).

