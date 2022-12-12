Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro with Leica Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiled

Xiaomi was supposed to unveil the Xiaomi 13 series on December 1, in Beijing but for reasons unknown, the event was postponed indefinitely without any updates. Speculations were rife that the company deferred the event as the nation was in mourning due to the death of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin.

Now, Xiaomi has showcased the company's newest premium phones-- Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro.

They share the same design language and also some of the key internal hardware, but differ in a few aspects.

The premium Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch Quad HD+ (3200 x 1440p) E6 AMOLED screen, supports 1-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1900 nits peak brightness, HDR10 + content, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

It also comes with dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Inside, it is powered by a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with Adreno 740 GPU, Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS, 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5x 8533 Mbps RAM/ 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage, support multiple 5G bands and a 4820mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.



Xiaomi 13 Pro. Credit: Xiaomi



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (with 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, f/1.9, Hyper OIS ) + 50MP 115-degree ultra-wide angle lens( f/2.2) + 50MP 3.2X telephoto camera (f/2.0, 10cm~infinity focus distance, OIS) with LED flash and supports 8K video recording. It also features a 32MP front camera (f/2.0).

Xiaomi 13 Pro will be initially available in China with prices starting at ¥4999 (approx. Rs 59,209). It comes in four colours-- ceramic black, ceramic white, flora green (Ceramic edition) and mountain blue.

On the other hand, the regular Xioami 13 comes with a 6.36-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) E6 AMOLED screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1900 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It also features dual SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor in addition to the Infrared sensor.

Inside, it boasts a similar 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with Adreno 740 GPU, Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS, 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5x 8530Mbps RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage, support multiple 5G bands, and comes with 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability, and also it supports 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.



Xiaomi 13. Credit: Xiaomi



It also features a triple-camera module- main 50MP (with 1/ 1.49-inch Sony IMX800 sensor, f/1.8, Hyper OIS) + 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2) + 10MP 3.2X telephoto camera (f/2.0, OIS) with LED flash and support 8K video recording. It also houses a 32MP front shooter (f/2.0) for selfies and video chatting.

The Xiaomi 13 series boasts Leica 75mm focal length telephoto lens, and the camera system covers an optical zoom range of 0.5x - 1x - 3.2x. The company says 75mm is a classic Leica focal length that makes portraits less distorted and highlights subjects. Furthermore, the Master-lens system of the Xiaomi 13 Series offers a 75mm Portrait lens to simulate a very shallow depth of field and unique bokeh effect.

Also, they support two unique photography styles-- Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant, which promise to best possible pictures in multiple lighting scenarios compared to any other rival premium phones in the industry.

Xiaomi 13 will be initially available in China with prices starting at ¥3999 (approx. Rs 47,365). It will be available in four colours-- blue, flora green, mountain blue, and white.

There is no official word on Xiaomi 13 coming to India, but the company has confirmed to bring the Redmi Note 12 series next month.

