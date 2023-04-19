Xiaomi 13 Ultra with Leica-powered 50MP quad-camera unveiled

After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi has finally unveiled the most awaited premium camera phone Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

It sports a beautiful 6.73-inch Quad HD+ (3200 x 1440p) AMOLED display, supports HDR10 + adaptive refresh rate 1-120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 2600 nits peak brightness, 1920Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield against scratches and the device comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can not only survive accidental liquid splashes but also in water for up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Also, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor along with heart rate monitoring capability. Additionally, it houses an infrared sensor, USB Type-C port, dual speakers (with Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos) and dual SIM slots (nano+nano).

On the back, it has a premium textured panel with a massive quad-camera module (more on that later).

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is powered by 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon with Adreno next-gen GPU, Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS, 12GB/16GB LPPDDR5X RAM with 256GB/512GB/ 1TB UFS 4.0 storage and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 90W charging capability and also supports 50W wireless charging and reverse charging too.



Xiaomi 13 Ultra series.



As noted in the headline, the highlight feature of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the photography hardware. It houses Leica tuned quad-camera module--main 50MP (with 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, f/1.9 – f/4.0 variable aperture, 23mm focal length, HyperOIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), 8P aspherical lens + 122-degree ultra-wide 50MP (with Sony IMX858 lens, f/2.2, 12mm focal length, 5cm super macro) + Telephoto 50MP lens (with Sony IMX858 sensor, f/1.8, 75mm equivalent focal length, OIS, 3.2x optical zoom) + 50MP Periscope lens (with Sony IMX858 sensor, f/3.0 aperture, 120mm equivalent focal length, OIS, 5x optical zoom, up to 120x digital zoom, Leica Summicron optics,) with LED flash on the back.

It supports Dolby Vision HDR video recording and 8K video recording.

On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) and promises the best selfies and also comes with an array of editing tools to enhance the photo quality.



Xiaomi 13 Ultra series.



Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes in three colours-- black, olive green, and white. Initially, it will be available in China and the company will be offering three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage-- for CN¥(Yuan) 5,999 (around Rs 71,563), CN¥ 6,499 (roughly Rs 77,528) and CN¥7,299 (approx. Rs 87,071), respectively.

Xiaomi also unveiled the new Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro series. They feature an upgraded 11-inch flagship display with 2.8K resolution and are powered by Snapdragon 8+ processor.

They also come equipped with an exceptionally large 8,600mAh battery and 67W fast charging, along with new software features that enhance the overall user experience.



Xiaomi Pad 6 series.



Furthermore, Xiaomi launched the Smart Band 8 series. It features a 1.62-inch full AMOLED screen and a new metal texture frame, additionally offering different material straps which can be easily changed with a single click.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 also comes with several accessories that allow affixing the device to shoes or necklaces. In addition to offering fast charging, the device also has improved battery life.

With a new light sensor, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 supports automatic adjustment according to ambient light intensity. The company also launched the Xiaomi TV Master Mini LED 86-inch and Mijia PIPI Desk Lamp.



Xiaomi Smart Band 8 series.



Xiaomi TV Master Mini LED 86-inch is priced at CN¥ 14,999 (around Rs 1,78,926). Xiaomi Pad 6 series is available for sale starting from CN¥ 1,999 (roughly Rs 23847). Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is available for sale starting from CN¥ 249 (around Rs 2,970), Mijia PIPI Desk Lamp is priced at CN¥ 499 (approx. Rs 5,953).

