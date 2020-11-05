Xiaomi brings new Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition to India

After launching feature-rich Mi Notebook 14 and Notebook 14 Horizon edition, Xiaomi on Thursday (November 5) launched the new Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition.

As the name suggests, the new laptop series is for students. It comes with a good set of hardware configuration, best suited to attend online classes, and also has enough power to complete school project works.

The new Mi Notebook 14 model flaunts a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare display with 178-degree wide-viewing angle, 16:9 aspect ratio and 81.2 scree-to-body ratio. It also features an in-built HD camera. Weighing just 1.5 kg, the Xiaomi Notebook looks visually appealing in sleek body design.

It features scissor mechanism ABS texture with 1.3mm key travel, 19mm pitch per key, 2 x 2W Speakers, and DTS Audio Processing system.

Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11ac), 2 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Combo Audio Jack and 1 x DC-jack.



Mi Notebook 14 series. Credit: Xiaomi



Inside, it runs Windows 10 Home Edition OS powered by a dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor paired with UHD Graphics 620. It is backed by 2666MHz 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB of fast SSD SATA 3 storage (600MB/s speed), ensuring an overall smooth performance. It also comes with Microsoft Office 365 (1-month trial edition), Mi Blaze Unlock amd Mi QuickShare features.

As far as the battery is concerned, it comes with a 46Wh cell and can last close to 10 hours under normal usage. Also, the retail package includes a 65W power adaptor charger, which can power up the laptop from zero to 50% in just 35 minutes.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition comes in a Silver colour for RS 34,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners.

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro

Besides the new Mi Notebook, Xiaomi also launched Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro. It comes with 10,000mAh lithium-ion polymer battery cells and supports 22.5W ultra-fast charging and can charge a typical 4500mAh smartphone battery 1.6 times on a single charge, the company claims.



The new Mi Pocker Power Bank Pro. Credit: Xiaomi India website



It added that the power bank is made from high quality and environment-friendly PC + ABS material that makes it lightweight, yet strong and durable. It features Type-C and Micro-USB charging input support and three output ports letting users not only charge their smartphone but other gadgets and accessories.

It also comes with 12-layer advanced chip protection which safeguards all devices from factors such as temperature protection, short circuit, reset protection, battery overcharge and over-discharge protection, the company added. It costs Rs 1,099 and is available at Mi.com and Mi Home retail stores.

