Xiaomi drops 'Mi' logo on premium products in India

Xiaomi, popularly known for its phones, smart wearables and Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets in India, as announced to officially end 'Mi' branding.

Going forward, all the new products will lose 'Mi' logo and feature 'Xiaomi' on their retail boxes and devices. Xiaomi's sub-brand will continue to have its own Redmi typography on its products.

The naming convention — Xiaomi and Redmi — will be applied across both brands' TV, Laptop, and IoT offerings. Whereas the corporate brand will continue to be represented by the 'Mi' logo, the company noted.

"As a consumer-centric brand, our focus has always been on bringing new and innovative technology across segments that cater to the consumers evolving needs. We have been receiving an excellent response for our premium product range from consumers and Xiaomi fans. According to CounterPoint in May 2021, Xiaomi India captured ~14% market share in the 20K-45K category. This empowered us to push the boundaries of technology and innovation further to elevate the consumer experience,” said Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Head of Marketing, Xiaomi India.

The announcement doesn't surprise many, as the company had already announced the changes with regard to the brand logo in China in August. It had said that the changes will reflect in the third quarter of 2021.

The company is expected to announce the Xiaomi 12 series, the successor of the Mi 11 series in the upcoming event on September 15 in China.

