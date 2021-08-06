Xiaomi launches affordable Mi LED TV 4C in India

Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi has launched a new budget smart television Mi TV 4C series in India.

The new Mi TV 4C sports 32-inch LED HD+(1366 x 768p) display with a uniform thin bezel around the edge and weighs around 3.9Kg.

It promises to offer a better viewing experience up to a 178-degree angle, and features a 60Hz refresh rate and 8ms response time. It comes with two 10W stereo speakers tuned by a DTS-HD system.

Inside, it comes with Vivid Picture Engine, Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor, Mali-450 MP3 graphics processor, 1GB DDR RAM, 8GB eMMC storage, Android TV-based PatchWall interface, and built-in Chromecast.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it features USB 2.0 x 2 ports, HDMI x 3（including 1 ARC）ports, Ethernet x 1 port, one earphone jack port, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n), and Bluetooth 4.2 (BLE). It costs Rs 15, 999.

As part of the launch offer, the company is offering up to a 10% discount to consumers who chose to make the purchase using ICICI Bank or Axis Bank cards on Flipkart and Xiaomi online store. There are also EMI plans starting at Rs 555 per month.

