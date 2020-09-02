Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9A, earphones in India

After days of teasing, Xiaomi on Wednesday (September 2) unveiled the company's much-awaited affordable mobile Redmi 9A in India.

The Redmi 9A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD Display with peak brightness up to 400 nits, and comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

It houses a 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor backed by 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB storage ( + 512GB via microSD card), Android 10-based MIUI 12, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with micro USB 10W in-box charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a 13MP main camera with AI Portrait mode, Document Scanner, Kaleidoscope. And on the front, it features 5MP snapper with AI Portrait mode.

Xiaomi's new Redmi 9A is being offered in three shades-- Nature Green, Sea Blue, Midnight Black. It comes in two configurations-- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage-- for Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499 respectively on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes, and Mi Studios from September 4 onwards.

Besides the Redmi 9A, Xiaomi launched wired Redmi earphones. It comes with Hi-Res Audio certification and is powered by 10mm sound drivers to offer dynamic bass, clear vocals, and refined treble.



Redmi Earphones also feature an in-line mic to facilitate hands-free calling. The multi-function button enables call and music control from the earphones. Redmi Earphones are made using aluminum alloy and come with silicone earplugs. They are based on the 3.5mm standard and feature a 1.25m long cable.

The new Redmi earphones will be available on mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi homes, and Mi Studios for Rs 399 from September 7 onwards.

