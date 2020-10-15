Xiaomi launches feature-rich Mi 10T, 10T Pro 5G in India

After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi on Thursday (October 15) launched the flagship Mi 10T series phones in India.

The new mobiles in two variants- a standard Mi 10T and top-end Mi 10T Pro. They share the same design language and most of the internal hardware but differ in some aspects such as the camera.

Both the Mi 10T series phones flaunt visually appealing metal-and-glass top shell on the back with a premium aluminium alloy frame. On the front, they sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+(2340 × 1080p) TrueColor LCD screen with 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, peak brightness of 650 nits, Gorilla Glass 5 shield, side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, Mi 10T and 10T Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor backed by Adreno 659 graphics engine, Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPPDDR5), 128GB storage (UFS 3.1), a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C 33W fast charger support, 5G cellular support, Stereo speakers and Hi-res audio system.

However, as said before the Mi 10T Pro has a better camera. It boasts triple-camera module-- 108MP ( with 1/ 1.33-inch Samsung HMX sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS: Optical Image stabilisation) + 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP macro sensor backed by LED flash.

On the other hand, the standard Mi 10T also features a triple-camera setup-64MP( with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture) + 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP macro sensor backed by an LED flash.

Both models support 8K video recording and have the same front camera- 20MP (with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor and f/2.2 aperture).

The Mi 10T comes in two models-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for 35,999 and Rs 37,999.

Whereas the Mi 10 Pro too comes in one configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage -- for Rs 39,999.



Mi 10T Pro colour options. Credit: Xiaomi India



Both the models will be available in two colours--cosmic black and lunar silver. They will be available for pre-order later tonight at 00:00 am on Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Stores, and Mi studio and offline retailers starting from today midnight.

As part of the launch programme, the company in collaboration with the e-commerce site and banks will offer up to Rs 3,000 discount, extra off via exchange deals and more for a limited time.

Xiaomi Mi 10T series vs competition

The new Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro will be up against the newly launched OnePlus 8, older OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, Apple iPhone 11(review), iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, among others.

