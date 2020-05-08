Xiaomi launches Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India

Leading phone-maker Xiaomi on Friday (May 8) launched a diverse range of products such as flagship mobile Mi 10 5G, Internet of Things Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones (TWE) 2 series in India.

As expected, Xiaomi is releasing just the standard Mi 10 5G model in India. There is no official word whether the company has any plans to bring the Mi 10 Pro.

The Mi 10 flaunts 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED Dot-display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 92.4% screen-to-body ratio, 1120 nits peak brightness, up to 90Hz refresh rate, High brightness mode, Dark mode, Reading mode 2.0 and Color contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1.

The device also comes with 3D glass protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield front and back. Furthermore, it is equipped with the LiquidCool 2.0 vapor chamber in addition to the 6-stack graphite layer and graphene layer to help reduce up to 10.5°C CPU temperature during heavy-duty tasks such as graphics-rich gaming, the company claims.

Inside, the flagship device is powered by Android 10-based MIUI 11 with Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.0) storage and a 4,780mAh battery and supports Type-C USB-based 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. Also, it supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

As advertised, Mi 10 boasts top-notch photography hardware. It houses a quad-camera module-- including the 108-megapixel primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-camera (123-degree field of view), 2MP for macro, and 2MP depth sensor with Up to 8K 30fps video recording, AI 2.0, Night mode 2.0, ShootSteady video and Vlog mode support.

On the front, it ships with an in-display 20MP selfie shooter with AI Beautify, AI Makeup, Portrait video and slow-motion video capability.

Also, it comes with 5G support. With this, consumers will be able to enjoy high-speed internet anywhere between 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just a few seconds. Also, people can enjoy HDR video content on multimedia streaming apps without any buffering.

The Mi 10 will be available in two colour variants - Twilight Grey and Coral Green in 8GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants at a starting price of Rs 49,999, and Rs 54,999 respectively on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners. It will go on pre-order starting May 8 at 2:00 pm across all channels and buyers will get a Mi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh worth Rs 2,499 free when they pre-order the Mi 10 5G phone. Buyers will also be able to avail up to Rs 3,000 discount with HDFC debit and credit cards. There is also an extended No Cost EMI option for up to 12 months. The new Mi 10 will go on sale across platforms on May 18.

Mi Box 4K

Mi Box 4K is an Android TV streaming media player that can convert any non-smart TV into a smart TV.

It is simple to setup the device in three easy steps and users can start streaming multimedia content on a TV. It also supports 4K Ultra HD video content playback at 60fps for the sharpest image quality and smoothest video playback.

Furthermore, Mi Box supports the latest HDR10 standard which promises improvements in colour and contrast for a significant leap in picture quality. It can intuitively adjust the video quality to deliver crystal clear output on all types of TV screens - HD (1280 x 720p)/full HD (1920 x 1080p)/ ultra HD (3840 x 2160p) and promises to deliver rich audio with Dolby Audio and DTS 2.0 support, creating a cinema-like experience, the company claims.



The new Mi Box 4K (Picture credit: Xiaomi)



It is powered by the latest Android TV version (9.0) and supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube and 5000+ apps/games on the Google Play store. The device comes with built-in Chromecast that allows users to cast up to 4K Ultra-HD a cross mobile, tablet or laptops (Windows/MacOS). Mi Box 4K also supports voice search powered by Google Assistant.

One of the unique aspect of the Mi Box 4K is that it is the first Android TV-based streaming box to offer Google’s Data Saver built especially for India. Data Saver allows upto three times more content streaming, along with data counter for individual apps, and the ability to cast locally and wirelessly to the TV without the need for an internet connection.

It costs Rs 3,499 and will be available from May 10 onwards at 12:00 pm across Mi.com, Mi Homes, and Flipkart.com. Buyers can avail offers from some of our content partners such as DocuBay, Shemaroo Me, Epic On and Hoichoi.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 series

With 14.2mm dynamic drivers, the new Mi TWE 2 promises to offer an immersive and grand sound experience.

The new Xiaomi earphones feature Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) capabilities that enhance call quality. However, this feature is limited while answering a phone call and it won't be active while hearing the music.



The new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 (Picture credit: Xiaomi India)



The earphones support LHDC with high-definition audio, SBC and AAC codecs, which help in the reproduction of the original sound and also prevent vocal ranges from blending together with instruments.

It offers four hours of listening time and with the bundled case, it allows fourteen hours of playback in a single charge.

The new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, and offline retail partners at a price of Rs 4,499 starting May 12 at 12:00 pm. The product will be available at a special price of Rs 3,999 from May 12 to 17.

