Xiaomi launches Pad 5, 12 Pro, OLED Vision TV series in India

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi launched the much anticipated feature-rich Mi Pad 5 along with the premium Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone and OLED Vision 55 TV series in India.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is a mid-range tablet. It comes in 11-inch WQXGA(2560 x 1600p) LCD display with support 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by 7nm class 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset with Adreno 640 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 13 OS, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, main 13MP on the back, an 8MP sensor on the front and an 8,720mAh battery with 33W charger support. It can power up the device from zero to 100 per cent in around 90 minutes.

Also, the Xiaomi Smart Pen stylus features a replaceable tip with 4096-level pressure sensitivity, and supports two physical buttons and can get charged from zero to 100 per cent in 18 minutes. The company offers two replaceable tips with the retail box.



The new Pad 5 series tablet. Credit: Xiaomi India



Xiaomi Pad 5 comes in two storages— 128GB and 256GB— for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively and goes on sale on May 3.

Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch full HD+ (3200 x 1440p) AMOLED display, supports a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, offers peak brightness up to 1500 nits, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

It is powered by a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor with 8GB/12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 12-based MIUI 13 and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired charging.

It comes with triple-camera module-- 50MP (1/ 1.28-inch Sony IMX707 sensor, f/1.9, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP Samsung JN1 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2) + 50MP Samsung JN1 2x portrait camera (f/1.9), 48mm focal length) with LED flash, support 8K video recording, and on the front, a 32MP snapper.



The new Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone. Credit: Xiaomi India



It also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, infrared sensor, Type-C USB, dual speakers with Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos system, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax, GPS (L1 + L5), and NavIC.

It comes in two variants— 8GB RAM +256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— Rs 62,999 and Rs 66,999, respectively and go on sale on May 2.

Xiaomi’s new OLED Vision Smart TV features a massive 55-inch 4K(3840 x 2160p) display panel with self-lit pixels (IMAX enhanced), Film-maker mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG, Vivid Picture Engine 2, 30W speaker tuned with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 178-degree, 60Hz refresh rate, Vivid Picture Engine 2, PatchWall 4 with IMDb, Android TV 11 OS with Google Assistant, ARC (Dolby Atmos Passthrough), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, built-in Chromecast, MediaTek 9617 quad-core A73 CPU, Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, USB x 2, HDMI 2.1 x 3, Optical x 1, AV x 1, Ethernet x 1, earphone x 1 and Antenna x 1. It costs Rs 89,999 and go on sale on May 19.



The new 55-inch OLED Vision Smart TV. Credit: Xiaomi India



Xiaomi Smart TV 5A comes under the budget range of Rs 13,499 and Rs 23,999. The 32-inch model comes with an HD(1366 x 768p) ready display, 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, premium metal bezel-less frame with 95.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio, come with vivid picture engine, 20W dolby audio, DTS Virtual: X | DTS-HD, PatchWall 4 with IMDb, Android TV 11 OS with Google Assistant, ARC (Dolby Atmos Passthrough), dual-band Wi-Fi (MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, built-in Chromecast, quad core Cortex A35, Mali G31 MP2, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage, USB x 2, HDMI 2 x 2 (1 including ARC), AV x 1, Ethernet x 1, earphone x 1 and Antenna x 1.



43-inch Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series. Credit: Xiaomi India



The 40-inch and 43-inch models come with a full HD (1920 x 1080p) ready display, 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, premium metal bezel-less frame with 95.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio, come with vivid picture engine, 20W dolby audio, DTS Virtual: X | DTS-HD, PatchWall 4 with IMDb, Android TV 11 OS with Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, ARC (Dolby Atmos Passthrough), dual-band Wi-Fi (MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, quad-core Cortex A55, Mali G31 MP2, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB Storage, USB 2.0 x 2, HDMI 2 x 2 (1 including ARC), AV x 1, Ethernet x 1, earphone x 1 and Antenna x 1.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A comes in three sizes— 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch— for Rs 13,499, Rs 20,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively, and go on sale on April 30.

