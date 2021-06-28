Xiaomi Mi Lite hands-on: First impression

Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the company's new Mi 11 Lite series smartphone. It comes in two configurations for--6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999.

DH has received the new Xiaomi phone review unit and here's our first impression of the Mi 11 Lite.

Design and display

The new Mi 11 Lite is one of the slimmest phones in the market. It measures just 6.8mm in thickness and weighs a mere 157g. It is easier to carry around and operate single-handedly.

Also, the flat and curved design is refreshing, and the kudos to Xiaomi for the excellent paint job with the Mi 11 Lite. Our unit Jazz Blue looks gorgeous in the sunlight. There are two other colours and I have come to understand that the Tuscany Coral is said to be the best among the three. If you get a choice for this one. There is also a Vinyl Black hued model option as well.

The device comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports hybrid dual SIM slots (nano-SIM 1 nano + nano-SIM 2 or microSD). Unfortunately, the slim body could not accommodate the 3.5mm audio jack.



The Mi 11 Lite. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it features a 6.55-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) AMOLED display. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, offers peak brightness up to 800 nits, is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 screen shield, and comes with IP53 water-resistant certification.

The display really bright and I haven't faced issues while watching videos or viewing other types of content just yet.

Photography hardware

Xiaiomi Mi 11 Lite boasts triple camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 119-degree ultra-wide 8MP(f/2.20) sensor + 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro sensor. And on the front, it features 16MP (f/2.45) snapper.



Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It takes fantastic images with very good details intact in the frame and also accommodates more region in the wide-angle shots.



Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the pictures come in punchy colours. You can see the sky looking beautiful in bright blue with snowy white clouds. Even the flowers get good colour treatment, to come off good to the eyes, but in reality, they are dull to the human eyes due to the low light in the evening. Big thumbs up to the engineers for optimising the hardware and camera app to get the best shot even at failing light condition.



Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



So far, Mi 11 Lite has excelled during the daylight but needs to be tested in other conditions.

Processor configuration

Inside, the Mi 11 Lite comes packed with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core backed by Adreno 618 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 12 OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 512GB), and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In the brief time, I have spent with the device, it has worked smoothly without any lag-ness. Also, during the photography session, it did not show any issues.

But, in the coming days, we will be putting Mi 11 Lite through its paces to check how well it performs when put under heavy-duty tasks such as playing graphics-rich gaming and 4K video recording.

