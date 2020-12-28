Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Top-class performer

Last week, Xiaomi, unveiled the new Redmi 9 Power in India with prices starting at Rs 10,999.

Prior to the launch, Xiaomi had sent a review unit to DH. I have been using the device for a week and here are my thoughts.

Design, build quality, and display:

It has eye-pleasing textures on the back. Our Blazing Blue unit looks gorgeous in the sunlight. I have to say the build quality in terms of hand feel and also Aura Power design language is really top-notch and comes off as some high-end phone costing more than Rs 30K.

The flare effect around the camera module looks beautiful and even the giant Redmi engraving doesn't hurt the visual appeal. Kudos to the engineering team of Xiaomi.



Redmi 9 Power. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



At the base, it features a Type-C port at the base with a mic on the right side and a single grille speaker on the other side.

At the top, it has IR Blaster along with a speaker and a 3.5mm audio jack. With speakers on both sides, it offers a stereo effect and the sound is very clear even when the volume is high.

On the right side, it features a volume rocker, and just below, the company incorporated a fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as a power button. By the way, the biometric sensor worked flawlessly every single time while unlocking the device.



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. Credit DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As far as the display is concerned, it sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340×1080p) display with a Dot-Drop design and offers peak brightness up to 400 nits.

Additionally, it has TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, meaning the device's display will not strain the eyes while reading or watching content for long hours. During the entire week of usage, I did not face any pressing issue in terms of viewing multimedia content.



Netflix's Our Planet series on the Redmi 9 Power. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the Redmi 9 Power's screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 in addition to P2i nano-coating, and rubberized ports for protection against accidental water splashes. Furthermore, the company has a pre-fitted protective cover on the display and offers a clear TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) case for the shell on the back with the retail package. This is really rare for a budget phone in the market. The longer the device stays with the consumer, the greater the loyalty they develop for the brand.

The value-added initiatives to include case cover and display shield by Xiaomi is the reason why it has such a commanding position in the industry, particularly India, the world's fastest-growing and second-biggest mobile market.

Performance:

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs Androdi 10-based MIUI 12 powered by 11nm class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core (Kryo 260) with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable memory up to 512GB).

The Xiaomi budget phones work smoothly in all day-to-day activities and never showed any slightest sign of lag-ness. It can play all popular games including Need for Speed: No Limits and others without any stressing issues.



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As far as the Redmi 9 Power's USP-- 'battery life'-- is concerned, it aces in flying colours. It consistently gave two days of battery life. I am a moderate user and do just normal stuff such as browse the web, take photos, read emails, watch trailers, food videos on YouTube, and just for testing, I play games and watch multimedia content on Over-The-Top applications. I never indulge in binging in activities, so maybe why our Redmi 9 Power was able to last two full days.

Even if you are an extreme user, this Xiaomi phone will not let you down and surely offers a full day and never once worry about looking for a power bank any time of the day.



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Camera



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power comes packed with a quad-camera -- main 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture) with 118-degree ultra-wide-angle 8MP sensor (f/2.2), a 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash.



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



During the testing, the Xiaomi phone captured some stunning shots in the bright sunny mornings. It was able to get sharp pictures with details in close range (just look at the sample above, it's just impressive). The Portrait images too. are really good.



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power camera sample with Night mode on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Even in the night, it took decent images. It does have some noise, but the picture quality is way above the peers in its class. It is capable of taking high-resolution HD (720p), and full HD (1080p) videos.



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper. Here in this aspect, I'd like to appreciate the work gone into the camera app to enhance the selfie photography experience. It has various Beautify ( skin smoothing, adjust face structure, eyes) and filters to bring life to somber photos.

Yes, Beautify features get overboard to changing key attributes of the face, and sometimes the transformation is overwhelming. But, I can't blame the company, as people want them as we see in social media platforms and the former is just facilitating it.

Honestly, I am pleasantly surprised by the quality of camera hardware and software in a Redmi 9 Power that costs less than Rs 11,000. This is just good work from team Xiaomi.

Final thoughts:

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power a really good value-for-money phone and in my opinion, the best among its class (Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 range).

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, most schools are shut and online classes have become a new normal. However, not all can afford to get a fancy big-screen phone just to attend virtual classes. Here, the affordable Redmi 9 Power comes in to play. It can last for several hours of video streaming and most importantly the big display is bright and has the technology to lessen the strain on the eyes.

And when free, you can take the Redmi 9 Power on a photography session with friends and family and be assured to get fantastic images in the light.

Over-all, Redmi 9 Power is a well-packed budget phone. It will surely be loved by the salaried class population. I won't be surprised if this model becomes the top-selling model in the Q4 (October-December) 2020 and Q1 (January-March) 2021 in the Indian market.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.