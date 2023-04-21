Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4: First impression

Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the new generation Smart Air Purifier 4 during the Smarter Living event in Bengaluru.

It comes in two variants-- a standard Smart Air Purifier 4 model and a Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

I have received the former, here's my initial impression of Xiaomi's new smart air purifier:

Design

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 flaunts a familiar rectangular cube with curved corners we have seen in previous iterations.

It features a grille-protected fan at the top to efficiently absorb air without any obstruction. Given the height of the purifier is a little over knee-high length, the grille are tightly lined as a safety precaution, to prevent children from slipping their fingers in it and getting hurt.

Also, there is a child lock at the back, which ensures no components don't come off easily.

On the front, it has an LED display with touch-sensitive controls and also features colour-code indicators showing the quality of the air.

The air purifier module is made from weather-resistant ABS polymer material. It features a well-designed matrix of holes around the block, that add value to the design of the air purifier.



Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Wherever be it in the living room or in the bedroom, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 blends beautifully with the interior decor of the house.

The company has incorporated a multi-layer filter module at the base, which lets out purified air in all directions. Inside, the filter module houses a new True HEPA filter (ant-bacterial and anti-viral coating), an activated carbon filter, and a negative air ioniser, which helps in reducing odours and making the air in the house smell fresh.

Also, it comes with TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification, which means, even the pollens, are filtered. There will be less sneezing at home, particularly for those living in Bengaluru.

The standard Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier model can cover a large area of 516 sq.ft, which is more than enough for any average room of a house in India. It has a lightweight body and can be moved to any room of the house with ease. During the day, you can keep it in the living room, and at the night, you can move it to the bedroom.

User interface

Besides the touch control on the LED display, users can use the Xiaomi Home app to control the smart air purifier. They can also check the health of the filter and get notifications for replacing the filter.

Also, owners can also control the smart air purifier with Amazon Alexa-supported smart speakers and Google Assistant-compatible devices too.



Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Add to that, the motor inside the purifier is really quiet and I could barely hear it when turned on the device. Even if it is put into high mode, it won't disturb much. At night mode, the sound level is as low as 32.dB (decibels).

It should be noted that the filter can last up to a year. This is such a value proposition to buy the device, in a price-conscious market like India.

Initial thoughts

Given the alarming increase in air pollution, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 looks to be a promising affordable home appliance to own in urban regions.

