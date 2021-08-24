Xiaomi tipped to launch Redmi 10 Prime in India next month

Last week, Xiaomi confirmed to host Smarter Living 2022 event this month on August 26. It is slated to unveil a new line of Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets in addition to smart TVs, fitness trackers, and more.

Now, Xiaomi has revealed it has plans to bring another device, a handset to be precise to India. However, it will be coming in early September.

It is being widely reported that Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is likely to launch the much-awaited Redmi 10 Prime. It has already launched more than four variants of the Redmi Note 10 series and now, the company will bring the Redmi 10 Prime, which will be more affordable than the Note series.

It has opened the dedicated website suggesting that the upcoming phone will have a MediaTek Helio series chipset, the screen will support a high refresh rate, and adaptive display feature. The device will also good set of camera hardware, stereo speakers, and have fast charger in-box.

Xiaomi has been ruling the market with feature-rich offered at dirt-cheap prices and now, with the Redmi 10 Prime, it will further up the ante against rivals particularly Realme and Samsung, which have been releasing a series of budget and mid-range phones between Rs 8,000 and Rs 20,000 price range.

The previous generation Redmi 9 Prime was one of the best budget mobiles in the market. It had a long-lasting battery, a great camera, and a powerful processor, yet the starting price was below Rs 10,000.

As per the countdown timer set on the Redmi webpage, the device is slated to make its debut on September 3.

