Xiaomi to launch new line of IoT devices this month

In the first half of 2021, Xiaomi has been busy launching a lot of mid-range Redmi Note and premium Mi 11 series phones, and now Xiaomi is all geared up to unveil a new line of Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets later this month.

Xiaomi is slated to host the Smart Living 2022 event on August 26. It is being widely reported that the Chinese consumer electronics major will be launching a slew of new products including a laptop, smart televisions, Mi Band 6 fitness tracker, in addition, smart home appliances such as a Wi-Fi router, and more.

The new Mi NoteBook series will replace the standard Mi NoteBook 14 and the Horizon Edition. The upcoming successor is said to come with big upgrades including a new generation Intel chipset, better RAM+Storage, battery life, and more.

Must read | Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition review: Well-rounded laptop

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is already available in select global markets and now, it will soon be released in India.

The Mi Band 6 series succeeds the popular fitness tracker Mi Band 5. It comes with a bigger 1.56-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326 ppi (pixels per inch), almost 50 per cent larger than its predecessor. It can track more than 30 workout types while also offering auto-detection for 6 common fitness activities. It also comes equipped with an array of health functions, including SpO2 (blood-sugar saturation) measurement, heart rate monitoring, enhanced sleep tracking functions, and more. It is likely to be priced under Rs 5,000.

For details on the new Wi-Fi router and other smart home gadgets, we may have to wait till next week to know what Xiaomi has up in its sleeve to show for the consumers in India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.