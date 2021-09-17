Xiaomi to launch new Redmi smart TV next week in India

After launching a Redmi 10 Prime and first-ever RedmiBook-branded laptop, Xiaomi is all geared up to bring a new line of smart TV series in India.

Xiaomi is confirmed to launch the new Redmi TV on September 22. The company is expected to reveal two variants- 32-inch and 43-inch- smart TVs.

The new Redmi Smart TVs are said to feature an Android TV-based PatchWall interface. It will offer seamless content search features, shortcuts to favourite channels, and also based on the user taste for a particular genre of viewing multi-media content over time, it will be able to offer new exciting movies and TV series.

The TV is said to come with a 20W speaker with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual. Also, it will support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and low latency mode. Additionally, it will boast a data saver mode to help users keep a check on internet data consumption while streaming movies on OTT apps.

For other details such as remote control features and price, we have to wait till next week Wednesday.

In a related development, Xiaomi is slated to host another major event later this month to launch the new Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in India.

Read more | Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launching soon in India

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.