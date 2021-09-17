Xiaomi to launch new Redmi smart TV next week in India

After launching a Redmi 10 Prime and first-ever RedmiBook-branded laptop, Xiaomi is all geared up to bring a new line of smart TV series in India.
Xiaomi is confirmed to launch the new Redmi TV on September 22. The company is expected to reveal two variants- 32-inch and 43-inch- smart TVs.
The new Redmi Smart TVs are said to feature an Android TV-based PatchWall interface. It will offer seamless content search features, shortcuts to favourite channels, and also based on the user taste for a particular genre of viewing multi-media content over time, it will be able to offer new exciting movies and TV series.
The TV is said to come with a 20W speaker with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual. Also, it will support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and low latency mode. Additionally, it will boast a data saver mode to help users keep a check on internet data consumption while streaming movies on OTT apps.
For other details such as remote control features and price, we have to wait till next week Wednesday.
In a related development, Xiaomi is slated to host another major event later this month to launch the new Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in India.
Read more | Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launching soon in India
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos
Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet