Xiaomi unveils brand new line of RedmiBook laptop series in India

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi on Tuesday (August 3) launched the much-awaited RedmiBook series, the company's first Redmi-branded laptop range in India.

The company is bringing two models-- RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning edition.

As the name suggests, RedmiBook Pro is the top-end variant among the two. But, they share a lot of features including design, display, battery, and camera. They come with a 15.6-inch full HD (1920 × 1080p) display with an HD web camera in the top bezel.

The body is sleek, thin (19.9mm), and has a light form factor (1.8kg). They feature a brushed metallic body finish, the laptop comes in a charcoal grey colour, giving it a striking design aesthetic. They feature a full-size keyboard with a scissor mechanism, 1.5mm key travel, and a 100sqcm trackpad.

Inside, they run Windows 10 Home (upgradable to Windows 11) and come pre-loaded with Microsoft Office Home and Student Edition 2019 suite of utility apps. They are powered by a 46Wh battery and promises close to 10 hours of battery life. They also support 65W fast charging, where they can power up from zero to 50 per cent under 33 minutes and 80 per cent within 53 minutes.



The new RedmiBook e-Learning edition. Credit: Xiaomi



However, they differ in terms of CPU. The high-end RedmiBook Pro houses an 11th gen 3.4GHz Intel Core i5-11300H processor (with a peak speed of 4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X-E Graphics card.

On the other hand, the basic RedmiBook e-Learning edition comes with 11th gen 3.0GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 (peak CPU speed of 4.1GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics engine.

They both support dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.2 Gen1 x 2, HDMI x 1, Ethernet port, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone/mic jack, two 2W speakers tuned by DTS audio.

RedmiBook Pro price starts at Rs 49,990 and will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com from August 6 onwards. Consumers with HDFC cards can avail of additional discounts up to Rs 3,500.

The RedmiBook e-Learning edition comes in two variants - 256GB and 512GB -- for Rs 41,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. They will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com from August 6 onwards. Consumers with HDFC cards can avail additional discounts up to Rs 2,500

