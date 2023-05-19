Xiaomi unveils new budget Redmi A2 series in India

Popular smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday (May 19) launched the much-awaited budget Redmi A2 series handsets in India.

It comes in two variants-- Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+-- with prices starting at Rs 5,999.

The regular Redmi A2 and top-end A2 feature pretty much the same design and internal hardware but differ in just one aspect. The A2+ features the fingerprint sensor, whereas the other has just the PIN code/pattern lock security feature.

Redmi A2 series comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600x720p) IPS LCD screen with 60Hz refresh rate and supports up to 400 nits brightness. They also feature a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card).



Redmi A2+ series. Credit: Xiaomi



Inside, it houses 12nm class 2.2 GHz MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 13 Go Edition, 2GB / 3GB / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 32GB / 64GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), main 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera with LED flash, 5MP (f/2.2) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W.

The Redmi A2+ will be available in 4GB + 64GB for Rs 8,499. Whereas the Redmi A2 comes in three variants-- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, 2GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 5,999, Rs 6,499, and Rs 7,499, respectively.



Redmi A2 series. Credit: Xiaomi India



The company is offering the new Redmi A2 in three colours--Sea Green, Calming Aqua Blue, and Classic Black.

Redmi A2 vs competition

It will be up against Realme Narzo N53, and Nokia C21 Plus series, among others.

