Xiaomi unveils Redmi 12, Smart TV X series and more

Popular consumer electronics major Xiaomi on Tuesday (August 1) unveiled several products ranging from smart wearables and phones to big smart TVs in India.

The new Redmi 12 comes in two variants— 4G and 5G. Both come with the same design and battery capacity but differ in terms of processor and primary rear camera.

They feature a 6.79-inch full HD+ display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 13-based MIUI 14, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, an 8MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W charger.

They boast an IP53 water-splash-resistant protection rating, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR(infrared) sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots, a loudspeaker, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Whereas the Redmi 12 5G is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and come with a dual camera module 50MP+2MP with LED flash on the back.

On the other hand, the 4G model is said to feature MediaTek's reliable Helio G88 octa-core processor and feature triple camera module— 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP macro with LED flash on the back.



Redmi 12 5G will be available in three colours—moonstone silver, pastel blue and jade black. It comes in two variants— 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499.

The Redmi 12 4G will be available in three colours—moonstone silver, pastel blue and jade black. It comes in two variants— 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,499.

Both will be available on Xiaomi online store and authorised stores including Amazon (5G model only) and Flipkart (4G model only) from August 4 onwards.

The new Xiaomi Smart TV X series comes in four screen sizes— 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. They sport a super slim bezel design with 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio. They boast Dolby Vision and Vivid Picture Engine technology, which promises to deliver 4K cinematic viewing experience and combined with a 30W speaker with Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS: Virtual X Technology, they can offer an immersive viewing experience.



It is powered by 64-bit Quad Core A55 chip with Google TV-based PatchWall 4+ and supports 400 plus live channels. The smart TVs comes with Google Assistant for voice commands and Chromecast built-in, along with Miracast which allows users to stream multimedia content from smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The new Smart TV X series support three HDMI v2.1 supporting e-ARC & ALLM, 2 USB ports and an AV and earphone port in addition to Dual Band Wi-Fi (2*2 MIMO) and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology.

Xiaomi Smart TV X — 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch— prices are— Rs 28,999, Rs 34,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 61,999, respectively. As part of launch offer the company is offering up Rs 2,000 on smaller models and Rs 3,000 on the 65-inch model via partner bank card and other offers. They will go on sale from August 4 onwards on Xiaomi online store, Mi Homes, and Flipkart. And the bigger model will be available from August 5 onwards.



Xiaomi Watch 3 Active sports a 1.43-inch HD display, supports peak brightness of 450 nits and a fluid 60Hz refresh rate. It also features magnetic charging port for hassle-free charging, the smartwatch quickly charges to 100% in just 100 minutes. Under normal usage, it can last upto 12 days.

The watch supports more than 100 sports modes and comes with 5ATM rating that allows users to wear it during showers, in pools, sandbar swimming and more.

It also comes with advanced 24x7 health monitoring that includes heart rate, SPO2(blood-oxygen saturation) monitoring, sleep tracking, and a stress calculator. It also supports women with menstrual cycle tracking that provides predictions and reminders for upcoming periods. The monitoring details can be viewed conveniently on the Watch display; consumers no longer need to check their smartphone app.

Users can triple-press the function button for emergency calls and add their emergency contacts with the SOS feature via the Mi Fitness app for enhanced safety and convenience. It costs Rs 2,999 at online and offline Xiaomi stores from August 3 onwards.

Xiaomi also introduced new SonicBass Wireless Earphones. It boasts Dual-mic ENC for crystal-clear calls, 9.2mm dynamic drivers, which promise to deliver rich and powerful sound and 16 hours of battery life.

With a full charge, it can last for 16 hours of continuous usage. It features a Type-C charging port that ensures easy and quick charging with just 10 minutes of charging, offering 143 minutes of playback time.

The SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 are IPX5 water resistant providing protection against splashes and sweat. It costs Rs 1,199 on mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and other authorised retailers from August 2 onwards.

