Xiaomi's Redmi launches new Earbuds S in India

It's been less than a month since the Xiaomi new Mi True Wireless Earphones made its way to India and now, the company's sub-brand Redmi has introduced its very own Earbuds S series.

The Redmi Earbuds S is one most compact earphones in the market. It comes with soft silicone tips to fit comfortably into the ear canal. A single earbud weighs just 4.1g.

Redmi Earbuds S first impression:

DH had received the Redmi Earbud S review unit a few days before the launch. So far, it has been working fine and one of the notable aspects of the device is easy Bluetooth detection and pairing. Even the touch-sensitive sensors on the surface of the earphones are good and offer multiple features with a single tap interface.

It also boasts dedicated gaming mode (low latency mode) brings class-leading wireless latency to 122ms, reducing audio lag while playing games, the company claims.

Furthermore, it comes with the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature, which promises good call quality with the built-in microphones.



Redmi Earbuds S (Picture credit: Xiaomi India)



The new Redmi Earbuds S is capable of providing 12 hours of usage with the charging case. Also, it comes with an IPX4 rating, meaning the device can repel sweat and accidental water splash.

Redmi Earbuds S comes only in black colour for just Rs 1,799 and will be available on mi.com, Mi homes, Mi Studios, Mi Stores, Mi Commerce and Amazon starting May 27 at 12 noon onwards. It will soon be released across all retail channels.

