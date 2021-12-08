Year in Search 2021: IPL, Co-WIN, Tokyo Olympics dominate search trends in India

Like the previous year, 2021 was an eventful one, more so in India, as it faced the worst effect of the Covid-19 second wave. The sudden surge in infection led to the shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders and we lost thousands of lives across the country.

On a positive note, this very year, we saw scientists develop, test, and roll out the vaccine for the Coronavirus in record time, giving us a glimmer of hope of a new beginning.

During the lockdowns, technology helped people get distracted from depressive news around the world. While some binged on favourite movies, TV series, others watched live sports and some worked from home and also joined online courses to upgrade their skill sets.

In all these scenarios, the internet played a key role in helping people find the right thing and get the right information.

Google on Wednesday released the 2021 edition of the 'Year in Search' trends and it reflects the same mentioned above. Indian Premier League cricket tournament, though truncated and played in two phases, dominated the search trends in India.

Indian government-developed Co-WIN portal for citizens to find and register for a vaccine against Covid-19 was the second most searched keyword on the Google platform.

The ICC T20 World Cup was the third most searched topic and thanks to an impressive performance from Indian athletes, people showed great interest in Tokyo Olympics and Neeraj Chopra, who by the way won the gold for Javelin throw, a first for track and field sports category for India.

Ranking Overall Near me How to Personalities Movies 1 Indian Premier League Covid vaccine near me How to register for covid vaccine Neeraj Chopra Jai Bhim (Tamil) 2 Co-WIN Covid test near me How to download vaccination certificate Aryan Khan Shershaah (Hindi) 3 ICC T20 World Cup Food delivery near me How to increase oxygen level Shehnaaz Gill Radhe (Hindi) 4 Euro Cup Oxygen cylinder near me How to link pan with Aadhar Raj Kundra Bell Bottom (Hindi) 5 Tokyo Olympics Covid hospital near me How to make oxygen at home Elon Musk Eternals (English) 6 COVID vaccine Tiffin service near me How to buy dogecoin in India Vicky Kaushal Master (Tamil) 7 Free Fire redeem code CT scan near me How to make banana bread PV Sindhu Sooryavanshi (Hindi) 8 Copa America Takeout restaurants near me How to check IPO allotment status Bajrang Punia Godzilla vs Kong (English) 9 Neeraj Chopra Fastag near me How to invest in bitcoin Sushil Kumar Drishyam 2 (Hindi) 10 Aryan Khan Driving school near me How to calculate percentage of marks Natasha Dalal Bhuj: The Pride of India (Hindi)

Ranking Sports Events What is... News Events Recipes 1 Indian Premier League What is Black fungus Tokyo Olympics Enoki mushroom 2 ICC T20 World Cup What is the factorial of hundred Black Fungus Modak 3 Euro Cup What is taliban Afghanistan news Methi Matar Malai 4 Tokyo Olympics What is happening in Afghanistan West Bengal elections Palak 5 Copa America What is remdesivir Tropical cyclone Tauktae Chicken soup 6 Wimbledon What is the square root of 4 Lockdown Porn Star Martini 7 Paralympics What is steroid Suez Canal Crisis Lasagna 8 French Open What is toolkit Farmers Protest Cookies 9 La Liga What is squid game Bird Flu Matar Paneer 10 English Premier League What is delta plus variant Cyclone Yaas Kada

Interested readers can check out global search trends (here).

Google video on search trends of 2021:

