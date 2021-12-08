IPL, Co-WIN dominate Google search trends in India

Year in Search 2021: IPL, Co-WIN, Tokyo Olympics dominate search trends in India

  • Dec 08 2021, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 15:52 ist

Like the previous year, 2021 was an eventful one, more so in India, as it faced the worst effect of the Covid-19 second wave. The sudden surge in infection led to the shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders and we lost thousands of lives across the country.

On a positive note, this very year, we saw scientists develop, test, and roll out the vaccine for the Coronavirus in record time, giving us a glimmer of hope of a new beginning. 

During the lockdowns, technology helped people get distracted from depressive news around the world. While some binged on favourite movies, TV series, others watched live sports and some worked from home and also joined online courses to upgrade their skill sets.

In all these scenarios, the internet played a key role in helping people find the right thing and get the right information.

Google on Wednesday released the 2021 edition of the 'Year in Search' trends and it reflects the same mentioned above. Indian Premier League cricket tournament, though truncated and played in two phases, dominated the search trends in India.

Indian government-developed Co-WIN portal for citizens to find and register for a vaccine against Covid-19 was the second most searched keyword on the Google platform.

The ICC T20 World Cup was the third most searched topic and thanks to an impressive performance from Indian athletes, people showed great interest in Tokyo Olympics and Neeraj Chopra, who by the way won the gold for Javelin throw,  a first for track and field sports category for India.

RankingOverallNear meHow toPersonalitiesMovies
1Indian Premier LeagueCovid vaccine near meHow to register for covid vaccineNeeraj ChopraJai Bhim (Tamil)
2Co-WINCovid test near meHow to download vaccination certificateAryan KhanShershaah (Hindi)
3ICC T20 World CupFood delivery near meHow to increase oxygen levelShehnaaz GillRadhe (Hindi)
4Euro CupOxygen cylinder near meHow to link pan with AadharRaj KundraBell Bottom (Hindi)
5Tokyo OlympicsCovid hospital near meHow to make oxygen at homeElon MuskEternals (English)
6COVID vaccineTiffin service near meHow to buy dogecoin in IndiaVicky KaushalMaster (Tamil)
7Free Fire redeem codeCT scan near meHow to make banana breadPV SindhuSooryavanshi (Hindi)
8Copa AmericaTakeout restaurants near meHow to check IPO allotment statusBajrang PuniaGodzilla vs Kong (English)
9Neeraj ChopraFastag near meHow to invest in bitcoinSushil KumarDrishyam 2 (Hindi)
10Aryan KhanDriving school near meHow to calculate percentage of marksNatasha DalalBhuj: The Pride of India (Hindi)

Ranking

Sports Events

What is...News EventsRecipes
1Indian Premier LeagueWhat is Black fungusTokyo OlympicsEnoki mushroom
2ICC T20 World CupWhat is the factorial of hundredBlack FungusModak
3Euro CupWhat is talibanAfghanistan newsMethi Matar Malai
4Tokyo OlympicsWhat is happening in AfghanistanWest Bengal electionsPalak
5Copa AmericaWhat is remdesivirTropical cyclone TauktaeChicken soup
6WimbledonWhat is the square root of 4LockdownPorn Star Martini
7ParalympicsWhat is steroidSuez Canal CrisisLasagna
8French OpenWhat is toolkitFarmers ProtestCookies
9La LigaWhat is squid gameBird FluMatar Paneer
10English Premier LeagueWhat is delta plus variantCyclone YaasKada

Interested readers can check out global search trends (here).

Google video on search trends of 2021:

