You can now buy luxury iPhone 13 made from parts of a Tesla car for Rs 4 lakh

A Russian luxury brand Caviar has developed an iPhone entirely from parts of a molten Tesla Model 3 car. According to reports, the limited-edition phone, which features a figurine of Elon Musk, is priced around Rs 4.19 lakh.

"In the centre of the composition, there is a textured aluminium insert, melted from a real Tesla electric car. The metal panel is decorated with a laconic collage portraying Elon Musk, the Tesla Motors logo and the outlines of an electric car," the firm describes.

Caviar designs smartphones and handcrafted accessories from luxury materials and is famous for its creative but expensive take on Phones, sneakers, AirPods among other things.

Officially called the iPhone 13 Pro Electro, Caviar will be making only 99 copies of the iPhone.

“These new items embody the soul of Elon Musk and, therefore, they will bring their owners the success and creativity of this outstanding individual," Sergey Kitov, the founder of Caviar, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

