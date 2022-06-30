You can now manage Google cloud storage on Gmail mobile app

Last year after announcing the end of unlimited storage for photos, Google offered tools to detect and delete unwanted multimedia content to make space for new memories.

Now, the company has made it easier to manage Google cloud storage on mobile phones. In the newly released update to the Gmail app for both iOS and Android versions, users will have direct access to storage details.

Here's how to see Google cloud storage details on Gmail for iOS and Android:

Step 1: Open Gmail app >> tap on the account icon in the top left corner

Step 2: You will find the cloud icon with 'Storage used: % of 15GB

Step 3: Tap on the cloud icon >> here Google offer details on what percentage of storage is used for photos, Gmail and Google Drive



Google Cloud feature on Gmail for iOS app (screen-grab)



If the user wants to clear unwanted multimedia content, tap on clean up space. You will be asked to sign in again to clear the storage.

In a related development, Google earlier this week, introduced an offline feature to Gmail.

With this, users will be able to retrieve all the old emails along with attachments--files, and multimedia content at any time from the PC.

