You can now pre-order Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro, new Watch, AirPods Pro in India

Apple earlier in the week announced the new line of Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro series along with the Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd gen), Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro.

Now, all the new Apple devices can be pre-booked on Apple online store and also on all authorised retail chains including Croma and others across India.

On the official online store, Apple is offering 5 per cent off (around Rs 6,000) for consumers with HDFC card. Also, there is a trade-in deal too and buyers can claim additional discount for the new devices.

Even authorised deals too are providing lucrative deals on the latest Apple products.

Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro— 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— cost Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max— 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— cost Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,49,900, Rs 1,69,900 and Rs 1,89,900, respectively. Both models come in four colours— space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.

Both the Pro models will be available for pre-order from September 9 and will hit the store next week on September 16.

Apple iPhone 14 — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB— cost Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB— cost Rs 89,900, Rs 99,900, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.

Both the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come in five colours— blue, purple, midnight black, starlight and PRODUCT(RED) Both will be available for pre-order from September 9 and the iPhone 14 will hit stores on September 16 and the 14 Plus model will only come on October 7.

The new iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus have the same design language as the predecessor and even the A15 Bionic, but with a 5-core GPU, 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine seen in the iPhone 13 Pro series. The regular iPhone 13 model had a 4-core GPU, 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine.



The new iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. Credit: Apple



They feature Super Retina XDR OLED display, True Tone technology with Ceramic Shield and the case is made of aerospace-grade aluminium. They can support up to 1,200 nits brightness They also come with IP68 rating, meaning they can sustain water pressure up to six metres for close to 30 minutes.

The new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro come with a surgery-grade stainless steel body and an all-new Dynamic Island display language. The notch size has greatly reduced to a thick pill-like shape. And, Apple has done excellent use of software optimisation to create a creative animation effect.



The new iPhone 14 Pro series. Credit: Apple



Whenever the iPhone 14 Pro series owner gets a call or charges an AirPods or gets any notification, the screen around the pill notch dynamically expands to offer a visually appealing user interface. Also, they support Always-on-display, a first for an iPhone. Of course, they support dynamically variable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rates and also 2,000 nits peak brightness, true tone technology.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is powered by a powerful A16 Bionic silicon. It has a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores backed by 5-core GPIU and 16-core Neural Engine. In total, the chipset houses a whopping 16 billion transistors, capable of carrying out 17 trillion operations to ensure smooth and faster response not just in terms sheer performance but also camera photo processing within the phone compared to other competitors in the industry.

Also, the new iPhone 14 Pro models come with enhanced camera hardware— 48MP (f/1.78) main wide-angle camera backed by 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor and 12MP(f2.8) telephoto lens with adaptive True Tone LED flash.

All four iPhone 14 models come with new advanced sensors to offer crash detection and also offer SOS emergency via satellite (available free initially in the US and Canada for two years).

Apple’s new Watches

The Cupertino-based company launched three new models— Watch SE (2nd gen), Watch Series 8, and Watch Ultra.

The Watch SE (2nd gen) comes with GPS and Cellular+GPS models— for prices starting at Rs 29,000 and Rs 34,900, respectively.

Apple’s new Watch Series 8 for GPS and Cellular models, the prices start at Rs 45,900 and Rs 55,900, respectively. The Watch Ultra price starts Rs 89,900 in India.

The new Watch SE (2nd Gen) features a bigger display with thin bezels and supports 1,000 nits brightness. It is protected by the Ion-X front class. Inside, it houses top-of-the-line S8 SiP (System-in-Package) same as in all newly launched Series 8 and Watch Ultra.

It also comes with high/low heart rate notifications, cardio fitness notifications, irregular heart rate rhythm notifications, menstrual cycle tracking, crash detection in addition to regular fall detection.

The Watch Series 8 sports an edge-to-edge screen, support the Always-on-Display feature, 1,000 nits brightness, water resistance up to 50 metres depth and IP6X dust resistant certification. It comes in aluminium and stainless cases in two sizes— 41mm and 45mm. It offers 18 hours of battery life under normal usage. With low battery mode, it can last for 36 hours.



Apple Watch Series 8 along with Watch Ultra and Watch SE (2nd Gen). Credit: Apple



On the other hand, Watch Ultra is the most advanced and toughest Watch from the house Apple. It is an all-weather smartwatch with military-grade MIL-STD 810H tested to work in extreme weather conditions and also sustain water pressure up to 100 metres, and even comes with EN13319 certification, a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor.

It has a massive display with 2,000 nits brightness and comes in a 49mm case made of titanium. On the front, it has a flat sapphire crystal display with edge protection. It also features IP6X dust-resistant certifications and users can customise the action button, which is found beside the Digital Crown.

Another notable aspect of the Watch Ultra is the long battery life; it can last for up to 36 hours with a single charge and with low power mode, it can go for 60 hours.

And, there is a Siren mode, which can blast audio with 80db loudness, which can be heard up to 180 metres away for emergency SOS to call help from nearby trekkers or medical unit members.

The rest of the features include the new temperature sensor, ovulation estimation and regular things such as SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) monitor, ECG (electrocardiogram), noise monitoring backtrack, high/low heart rate notifications, cardio fitness notification, irregular heart rate rhythm notification, menstrual cycle tracking, crash detection and fall detection, remains same for the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

The new AirPods Pro costs Rs 26,900 in India and is available for pre-order from September 9 onwards and hit stores on September 23.

The new AirPods Pro comes with refreshed charging case design and includes a lanyard loop. The earbuds, the case, and the retail box are produced with an eco-friendly manufacturing process and even the materials are responsibly sourced.



Key features of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen). Credit: Apple



The AirPods Pro features a new-generation H2 processor, which promises to deliver an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise as the previous generation AirPods Pro. With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro can ensure to offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. For the first time, Apple will also offer a new extra small ear tip is included so even more people can have a better user experience on AirPods Pro.

The new AirPods Pro promises to deliver close to six hours of listening time with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) on, that’s one and half hours of additional listening time compared to the first iteration. And, the charging case can recharge the AirPods Pro four more times, which means, the latter can last for 30 hours.

