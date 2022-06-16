You can pre-book new MacBook Pro with M2 in India this weekend

Last week, Apple unveiled the brand-new MacBook Pro series with powerful M2 silicon during the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022.

Now, the new Apple MacBook Pro will be available for pre-order in India on June 17 on authorised retail stores and Apple online stores. It will be available for purchase from June 24 onwards.

Apple MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with IPS with 2560x1600 native resolution and pixel density of 227 pixels per inch (ppi). It also boasts True Tone technology and supports a peak brightness of 500 nits. It also features 720p FaceTime HD camera.

Like most Apple products, the new MacBook Pro is also made of eco-friendly materials. 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements used in the enclosure magnets, and 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board.

Also, the 13-inch MacBook Pro remains free of several harmful substances and the wood fiber in the packaging comes from recycled sources or responsibly managed forests.

It houses Apple's latest M2 silicon, which is touted to be the most powerful PC chipset in the industry.

The M2 silicon houses an 8-core CPU, which promises significant upgrades in both performance and efficiency cores. It comes paired with the next-generation GPU, which now has up to 10 cores — two more than the M1.

It promises 18 percent greater multithreaded performance than its predecessor, and yet it will consume very little power, for creating music with layers of effects or applying complex filters to photos.

Compared with the latest 10-core PC laptop chip in the industry, the CPU in M2 provides nearly twice the performance at the same power level with less noise and consumes just a quarter of the power.



Apple MacBook Pro (2022) with M2 silicon. Credit: Apple



Apple M2 also features next-generation GPU with up to 10 cores — two more than M1. Combined with a larger cache and higher memory bandwidth, the 10-core GPU delivers a big boost in graphics performance, bringing up to 25 percent higher graphics performance than M1 at the same power level, and up to 35 percent better performance at its max power.

When compared with the integrated graphics of any of the current crop of PC laptop chips, the GPU in M2 delivers 2.3x faster performance at the same power level and matches its peak performance using a fifth of the power.

The higher performance per watt from M2 enables systems to deliver exceptional battery life, and also run cool and quietly, even when playing graphics-intensive games or editing massive RAW images

Also, M2's new neural engine can process up to 15.8 trillion operations per second, 40 per cent more than M1. And the new image signal processor (ISP) promises to offer better image noise reduction.

Apple M2 also offers 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB (8GB and 16GB options available) of fast unified memory, so it can handle even larger and more complex workloads with ease. It is designed to dramatically speed up video workflows.

It also comes packed with a next-generation media engine and a powerful ProRes video engine for hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding, so systems with M2 will be able to play back more streams of 4K and 8K video than before.

It houses 58.2-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery and thanks to efficient M2, the new MacBook Pro promises to offer 17 hours of wireless web and up to 20 hours of Apple TV app movie playback. The retail box comes with a 67W USB-C power adapter.

The new MacBook Pro comes with a backlit Magic keyboard. It features 65 (US) or 66 (ISO) keys including four arrow keys in an inverted‑T arrangement and also boasts Touch Bar, Touch ID, Ambient light sensor, and Force Touch trackpad for cursor control and has pressure‑sensing capabilities. It supports force clicks, accelerators, pressure‑sensitive drawing, and multi‑touch gestures.

It has two thunderbolt ports and four USB ports with support-- for charging, Displayport, Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 40Gbps), and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps).

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at Rs 1, 29, 900, and Rs 119,900 for students via education plan. Apple is offering the device in four storages-- 256GB, 512GB (Rs 1,49,900), 1TB (Rs 1,69,900), and 2TB (Rs 2,09,900). Apple is also offering a 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter accessory separately for Rs 5,800.

