You may soon play Solitaire and more games on Microsoft Teams app

Like the snake game on feature phones, Solitaire is one of the most popular, particularly among Windows PC users around the world.

Microsoft in a bid to tap on the nostalgic-inducing game's popularity is planning to incorporate the Solitaire and also, similar other games into the Teams meeting app.

The Redmond-based software giant is testing Solitaire Connect 4, and Wordament games on Microsoft Teams, The Verge reported citing company insiders.

As of now, there is no word on when the company plans to bring the games to the app.



Microsoft Solitaire game on Windows PC (screen-grab)



With the introduction of such types of basic games on the Teams app, individuals and corporate users can instantly connect with friends and colleagues to break away from monotonous day and have fun for some time.

Since the start of the year, Microsoft has been actively bringing new features to enhance the user experience and productivity on the Teams app. It faces stiff competition from Google Meet, Zoom, Apple FaceTime, Facebook Rooms, and more apps.

In January, Microsoft introduced the Walkie-Talkie feature to offer seamless communication, an additional option to collaborate with fellow colleagues, and stay productive. Also, the app has the Safe Link feature that will alert users of whether the URL link, they received in their inbox is safe or not to curb phishing attacks.

