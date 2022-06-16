You may soon play Solitaire on Microsoft Teams app

You may soon play Solitaire and more games on Microsoft Teams app

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 14:31 ist

Like the snake game on feature phones, Solitaire is one of the most popular, particularly among Windows PC users around the world. 

Microsoft in a bid to tap on the nostalgic-inducing game's popularity is planning to incorporate the Solitaire and also, similar other games into the Teams meeting app.

The Redmond-based software giant is testing Solitaire Connect 4, and Wordament games on Microsoft Teams, The Verge reported citing company insiders.

As of now, there is no word on when the company plans to bring the games to the app.


Microsoft Solitaire game on Windows PC (screen-grab)

With the introduction of such types of basic games on the Teams app, individuals and corporate users can instantly connect with friends and colleagues to break away from monotonous day and have fun for some time.

Since the start of the year, Microsoft has been actively bringing new features to enhance the user experience and productivity on the Teams app. It faces stiff competition from Google Meet, Zoom, Apple FaceTime, Facebook Rooms, and more apps.

In January, Microsoft introduced the Walkie-Talkie feature to offer seamless communication, an additional option to collaborate with fellow colleagues, and stay productive. Also, the app has the Safe Link feature that will alert users of whether the URL link, they received in their inbox is safe or not to curb phishing attacks. 

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Solitaire

What's Brewing

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Students learn through puppets in this school

Students learn through puppets in this school

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

 