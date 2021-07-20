YouTube adds money-making feature to attract creators

YouTube adds money-making feature to attract creators

This comes as competing platforms like TikTok and Instagram are investing heavily to court creators

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 20 2021, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 23:22 ist
The feature is available to thousands of creators in 68 countries, and will expand to all eligible creators in YouTube's partner program. Credit: Reuters Photo

YouTube on Tuesday launched a new way for video creators to earn money from fans through a feature called Super Thanks, as the Alphabet Inc streaming service looks to attract more content makers.

The feature, a fourth way for YouTubers to earn money from their viewers, comes as competing platforms like short-form video app TikTok and Facebook Inc's Instagram are investing heavily to court creators filming viral videos.

Fans can purchase Super Thanks at four price points, from $2 to $50, as a way to express gratitude and support their favorite YouTube channels, the company said in a statement.

After a purchase on a video page, a highlighted comment will appear in the comment section, allowing the creator to respond to the fan's gift with a comment.

The feature is available to thousands of creators in 68 countries, and will expand to all eligible creators in YouTube's partner program.

Fans have been able to pay for exclusive content through channel memberships. Viewers on a livestreamed YouTube video can also pay for Super Chats to pin their comments to the top of the comment section.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

YouTube
Technology
Business News

What's Brewing

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

 