YouTube brings 'New to you' to deliver fresh content to users

With the launch of TikTok in 2018, the popularity of the short video format has grown significantly around the world and it reached the major milestone of becoming the most downloaded app in 2020 and continues to dominate against established players such as Facebook and Google.

They both launched their own versions-- Reels and Shorts--on Instagram and YouTube, respectively. They too are slowly catching up with TikTok, as the latter is prohibited to operate in a few major countries including India, which by the way had more than 1.67 crore users before the government imposed the ban.

Now, Google has launched the 'New to You' feature on YouTube and is available on all versions-- mobile, desktop, and TV.

"You've told us that you want to see new creators and new videos after you've caught up on your recommendations, so we hope this new option keeps things fresh, while also helping creators connect with new audiences!"Meaghan, YouTube community manager said.

The 'New to you' feature helps users find fresh, creative and trending videos. Based on the genre of videos viewed in the past, it will recommend the clips on the YouTube app.



YouTube app on a mobile phone. Credit: YouTube



Here's how to make use of the New to You on YouTube:

Step 1: You can find the “New to you” in the topic bar. If you can't locate it, just refresh the YouTube homepage (on mobile). Then, you may also see a “New to you” prompt as you scroll through your feed.

It should be noted that the 'New to You' feature is personalized, it may not always be available, and users need to be signed in to see it.

As per reports, more than 2.3 billion (230 crore) users search and consume content on YouTube per month. India is the biggest market for YouTube and is said to have 225 million (22.5 crore) have active users.

With more personalisation options such as 'New to you', Google will be able to deliver a better user experience and in turn, see people spending more time on YouTube.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.