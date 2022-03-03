YouTube ecosystem added Rs 6,800 crore to Indian GDP

YouTube creator ecosystem added Rs 6,800 crore to Indian GDP in 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Mar 03 2022
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 15:58 ist

Over the years, YouTube has steadily grown into a massive search engine and by the way, it is second only to the Google search. 

It not only churns out big revenue from ads to the parent company Alphabet Inc but also has become a source of income for millions of users around the world including India. 

It also helps people sustain their lively hood even during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown since early 2020.

Now, a report by Oxford Economics has revealed that the content creator ecosystem of YouTube has contributed Rs 6,800 Crore to the Indian GDP in 2020. It also supported 6,83,900 full-time equivalent jobs in the country in the same year. 

"It is heartening to see the real impact and influence YouTube's creative economy has unlocked in India. The creator economy in the country has the potential to emerge as a soft-power impacting economic growth, job creation, and even cultural influence. As our creators and artists build the next generation of media companies that are connecting with a global audience, their impact on the economy’s overall success will only continue to accelerate. We remain laser-focused on our goal of delivering an open, inclusive and responsible platform for hundreds of millions of Indians who turn to YouTube to develop new skills, discover their passions, hone their talents, and grow their businesses,” said Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director, APAC, YouTube Partnerships.

In a recent interview with DH, Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Partnerships, India had said the platform saw the emergence of new genres of content during the Covid-19. Some include Science and experiments, Facts, Motivation.

"More than 80% of creative entrepreneurs said that the platform has had a positive impact on their professional goals. The number of YouTube channels making six figures or more in revenue is up more than 60% year on year," the company noted. 

Besides the revenue part, other sections of people were also able to rely on YouTube to improve their skill set and found new content to watch with friends and family.

