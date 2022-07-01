YouTube finally steps in to curb impersonation, abusive comments against content creators

Over the years, YouTube has become a valuable resource hub for everything from learning hidden features of smartphones, watching tech reviews, to finding tutorials on how to cook exotics food recipes, and learning smart tricks on solving maths faster to studying how to write programming codes.

It should be noted YouTube is the second most popular search engine behind Google Search. It is really great platform for thousands of contributors to earn their living. But, the competition is so high that some in the garb to earn from quick bucks, try to copy the content, even impersonate the name and other sadists discourage genuine creators with abusive comments and just out of spite, dislike them.

Taking note of the issues plaguing the content creators, Google removed the dislike count feature and also offered the option to block the abuser.

Now, the search engine giant year is bringing more stringent measures to protect the genuine YouTube content creator community.

"We know that comment and identity abuse-related spam is top of mind for the YouTube community, so today we’re sharing several updates that will help to better protect our viewers and creators from comment spam, as well as make it harder to impersonate creators," Google YouTube team said.

Later this month from July 29, YouTube creators will not be able to hide the subscriber count, and this way, users will know, whether the channel is genuine or a duplicate creator.

It has come to light that some impersonators post links in the comments section of the genuine creator page and lure the viewers away from the page to theirs.

YouTube is also bringing new comment moderation setting to ‘Increase strictness’ in the 'Held for review' tab. This will be an optional feature that can help creators filter out even more spam and identity abusive comments.

Add to that, YouTube is reducing the character set available when choosing a channel name, as some characters are said to be used to impersonate channels.

