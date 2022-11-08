YouTube Shorts now come to big screen smart TVs

Google's YouTube Shorts has been an instant hit among phone users since it launched in late 2020. Thanks to the ban on arch-rival TikTok in markets like India, the growth has been tremendous.

Recently, it launched a lucrative programme, that offers video creators 45 per cent of the revenue share coming from ad sales on the platform.

Now, the search engine giant plans to expand the reach of YouTube creators by bringing support for Shorts videos on smart TVs.

Based on user feedback and testing, Google has ensured the unconventional vertical YouTube Shorts video content is balanced to offer a better viewing experience on the big screen with features such as comments, community actions (e.g., like, subscribe), and finding related videos.

The vertical videos cover the maximum real estate of the TV display and the rest come with matching coloured-background. The right side of the video comes with the title and creator's name.



A couple of prototype designs of YouTube Shorts user interface on Smart TV. Credit: Google



"Bringing Shorts to our community has transformed the way people create and watch video on YouTube. When we introduced this new format, we optimized the experience for the mobile creator and viewer. Today, we’re expanding viewing access to Shorts to our fastest growing surface: the TV screen. While this may seem like a natural next step, an incredible amount of thought and care has gone into bringing this vertical, mobile-first experience to the big screen. In this next installment of our Innovation Series, you’ll hear from two of the user experience (UX) design leads who made this leap a reality," said Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube.

The support for YouTube Shorts on smart TVs (2019 and newer models) will be enabled with a software update in the coming weeks.

Check out how the YouTube Shorts will look on smart TV's big screen:

