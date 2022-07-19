YouTube suspends OPPO India's channel during launch livestream

In a bizarre incident, OPPO India saw its YouTube channel being terminated on Monday during the live-stream of its much-anticipated flagship smartphones Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8, OPPO Pad Air tablet, and TWS earbuds.
YouTube pulled down the livestream in the middle of the launch event, allegedly for violating its terms of service.
"This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's terms of service," the notification read.
The smartphone maker was yet to react to the development.
The action was apparently taken after OPPO compared its Reno8 series with the Apple iPhone.
The company was recently in news for allegedly evading customs duty worth Rs 4,389 crore as claimed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
The smartphone maker said it was taking appropriate steps against the DRI show-cause notice, including "remedies provided under the law".
OPPO India said that it is a responsible corporate and believes in a prudent corporate governance framework.
