YouTube to make educational content more accessible, interactive

YouTube said, to start, it is partnering with established edtech companies in the US, including EDpuzzle, Purdue University and Purdue Global

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Sep 09 2022, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 10:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Google-owned YouTube is introducing new products that will allow learners to explore subjects they are passionate about and creators to provide structured learning content.

The platform is announcing updates to make educational content more accessible and interactive for learners while helping learning creators thrive on YouTube.

"To improve the YouTube experience in educational environment, we are launching YouTube Player for Education -- a new YouTube embedded player that shows content on commonly used education apps without distractions like ads, external links or recommendations," Jonathan Katzman, Director of Product Management, YouTube Learning, said in a blogpost.

YouTube said, to start, it is partnering with established edtech companies in the US, including EDpuzzle, Purdue University and Purdue Global.

YouTube Player for Education will also improve the existing YouTube embedded player in Google Classroom for an even better YouTube experience.

"Next year, qualified creators can begin offering free or paid courses to provide in-depth, structured learning experiences for viewers," the platform said.

"Viewers who choose to buy a course can watch the video ad-free and play it in the background. Courses will arrive first in the US and South Korea in beta before expanding to more countries," it added.

YouTube said it is also introducing Quizzes -- a new way for creators to help viewers test their knowledge.

