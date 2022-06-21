Zerodha, Upstox, Canva down as Cloudflare suffers another outage

Just a week after a massive outage hit Cloudflare servers across geographies, the company suffered another setback on Tuesday with major websites down and several users reporting errors.

Last week, Cloudflare suffered a Directed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack with 26 million requests per second. Though it was able to recover within day, it again came under fire on June 15, as the messed up the software update delivery procedure causing several of its clients such as GitLab, Shopify and other face service outage.

On Tuesday, several websites were down and Cloudflare clients, such as Zerodha, Canva, Kite, Pixabay, Upstox, Discord among others were facing errors on loading websites. Several users were not able to log in to their accounts.

"We are getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs. We are taking this up with Cloudflare. In the meanwhile, please try using an alternate internet connection," said Zerodha on Twitter.



Kite suffers service outage (screen-grab)



Cloudflare too has issued a statement on its system status dashboard. It has acknowledged the service outage issue. As per the latest update, it has identified the issue and the fix is being implemented.

"Cloudflare is investigating widespread issues with our services and/or network. Users may experience errors or timeouts reaching Cloudflare’s network or services. The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented," reads the statement.

The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented. — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

Read more | Cloudflare-supported Shopify, GitLab and more suffer outage in India

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.