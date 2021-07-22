Zomato, Hotstar, Amazon, other websites face temporary internet outage

Akamai, the DNS used by several news channels, banks, food delivery apps, gaming sites, etc. was down on Thursday night, causing a major internet outage for websites like Amazon, Zomato, Myntra, HSBC, PlayStation Network, NDTV, among others.

Websites of several airlines, banks and technology companies including Delta Air Lines and American Express were also facing outages, according to DownDetector. Online payment apps like PayTm, and OTT playforms like Hotstar also faced the issue

However, the issue was soon resolved.