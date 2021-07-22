Zomato, Hotstar, Amazon, other websites face temporary internet outage

Akamai, the DNS used by several news channels, banks, food delivery apps, gaming sites, etc. was down on Thursday night, causing a major internet outage for websites like Amazon, Zomato, Myntra, HSBC, PlayStation Network, NDTV, among others.
Websites of several airlines, banks and technology companies including Delta Air Lines and American Express were also facing outages, according to DownDetector. Online payment apps like PayTm, and OTT playforms like Hotstar also faced the issue
However, the issue was soon resolved.
We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.
— Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green
New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented
NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted
For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope
Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours
Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?
Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad
From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers
Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021