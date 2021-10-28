Zoom brings automated live captioning feature to video webinar for free

San Jose-based video telecommunication service provider Zoom came into prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in early 2020. It was the go-to video conference app for most corporates and even schools to host meetings and online classes, respectively.

It made big tech companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple wake up from the slumber, who were slow to tap on the demand for video telephony, for people working from home.

Over the past year, Zoom has introduced several initiatives including end-to-end encryption, custom background, and more. Now, Zoom is bringing premium automated live captioning features for free to all.

With live captioning, users will be able to see the transcribed words spoken by the host and co-speakers in real-time. For now, it supports English only, but it has plans to expand the support for 30 more international languages over the next year.

Here's how to enable automated live transcription feature:

Step 1: Sign in to the Zoom desktop client. Join a meeting or webinar.

Step 2: When enabled by the host, you will see a notification above Closed Caption /Live Transcript in the meeting controls, informing you that one of these services is available.

Step 3: If closed captioning is available, click Closed Caption (CC icon) to start viewing closed captioning.

Step 4: If live transcription is available, click Live Transcript, then select Show Subtitle. If enabled, you can also click View Full Transcript to view the transcript in the side panel of the meeting.

It should be noted that the subtitles can be clicked and dragged to move their position in the meeting window.

Here's how to request the host enable live transcription

Step 1: If live transcription is not enabled, but you would like it to be, you can request the host enable for this meeting without interrupting them directly.

Step 2: Click Live Transcript (CC icon). You will be prompted to confirm your request to have live transcription enabled by the host.

Zoom also offers Click Ask Anonymously to make this request without your name tied to it. The host will just be notified that a participant in the meeting would like this feature enabled.

Step 3: Click Request to confirm. If the host approves the request, live transcription will begin.

