Zoom now offers end-to-end encryption for video calling

Even though Zoom has been in the video conference solution business for quite a few years, it came into prominence only in early 2020 after the Covid-19- induced lockdown across the world. Almost all corporates and even schools employed Zoom as their go-to video call application to conduct meetings and online classes, respectively.

However, with the higher usage, security agencies began to see pretty big chinks in Zoom's security protocols that could harm user-privacy.

In April, Zoom announced to scale up the security. In that order, it acquired Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service start-up in the following month.

Now, the company is finally offering end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature that makes video calling fully secured. Zoom’s E2EE uses the powerful 256-bit AES-GCM (Advanced Encryption Standard - Galois Counter Mode) encryption that secures Zoom meetings by default.

When enabled, meeting hosts can prevent cyber attacks such as Zoom bombing (uninvited users disturbing the meeting with pornographic content) and hacking.

Even Zoom's own servers will not be able to access the proceedings during the video meeting.

"This feature is available immediately as a technical preview, meaning that the company is proactively soliciting feedback from users for the next 30 days. Starting today, E2EE is available on Zoom desktop client version 5.4.0 for Mac and PC, the Zoom Android app, and Zoom Rooms, with the Zoom iOS app pending Apple App Store approval," the company said.

This feature is available for free to both the subscribers and unpaid customers. However, the participants in the Zoom meeting shouldn't be more than 200.

