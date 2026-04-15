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Tejasvi Surya seeks rollback of lifetime tax on e-cars

In his April 13 letter, Surya called the decision ‘regressive’, noting that it runs counter to the broader national objective of accelerating electric mobility.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:22 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:22 IST
automobilesTejasvi Surya

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