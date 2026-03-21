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Telangana IT exports hit Rs. 3.13 Lakh crore amid services sector surge

The services sector forms the bedrock of Telangana's economy, contributing 68.6% of the state's GSVA in 2025-26.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 13:02 IST
Business NewsTelanganaEconomy & BusinessExportsIT industry

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