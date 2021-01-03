Manufacturers welcome BSNL's move on local gear in 4G

Telecom gear manufacturers welcome BSNL’s move to allow indigenous equipment in its 4G network

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2021, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 18:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Domestic telecom gear makers have welcomed the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)’s move to give preference to Indian companies in its network upgradation and expansion project.

Terming the move as the right direction in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of making ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has said that it would ensure level-playing field for all indigenous technologies and also strengthen India’s cyber security preparedness.

In his letter to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, PHDCCI Telecom Committee’s Mentor and Co-Chairman of Telecom Export Promotion Council, Sandeep Aggarwal has said it was a bold “Vocal for Local” decision to make “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

“The Government may have to shell out some higher cost to buy indigenous technologies through its wholly-owned subsidiary i.e. BSNL initially, but within a few years it will reap 100’s of billion dollars’ worth of additional GDP and huge tax collection on top of adding highly paying jobs for the tech India and the manufacturing sector,” Aggarwal said in his letter.

“We do understand that we, the Indian manufacturers having been always sidelined from the bulk of the 4G telecom business of Core and RAN, may not be able to match the pricing of the hugely competitive, subsidized, politically and militarily motivated technologies developed by the Chinese, Americans etc,” he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSNL
4G
Telecom
Atmanirbhar Bharat

What's Brewing

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival

131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

The good, the bad & the inadequate

The good, the bad & the inadequate

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

 