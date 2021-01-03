Telecom gear manufacturers welcome BSNL’s move to allow indigenous equipment in its 4G network

Domestic telecom gear makers have welcomed the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)’s move to give preference to Indian companies in its network upgradation and expansion project.

Terming the move as the right direction in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of making ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has said that it would ensure level-playing field for all indigenous technologies and also strengthen India’s cyber security preparedness.

In his letter to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, PHDCCI Telecom Committee’s Mentor and Co-Chairman of Telecom Export Promotion Council, Sandeep Aggarwal has said it was a bold “Vocal for Local” decision to make “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

“The Government may have to shell out some higher cost to buy indigenous technologies through its wholly-owned subsidiary i.e. BSNL initially, but within a few years it will reap 100’s of billion dollars’ worth of additional GDP and huge tax collection on top of adding highly paying jobs for the tech India and the manufacturing sector,” Aggarwal said in his letter.

“We do understand that we, the Indian manufacturers having been always sidelined from the bulk of the 4G telecom business of Core and RAN, may not be able to match the pricing of the hugely competitive, subsidized, politically and militarily motivated technologies developed by the Chinese, Americans etc,” he added.