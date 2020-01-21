Telecom stocks mixed after SC accepts fresh pleas

Shares of telcos' on Tuesday were trading mixed after the SC agreed to list next week telecom firms' fresh pleas, seeking a fresh schedule of payment of statutory dues to the DoT.

Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped almost 18 per cent to Rs 5.73 on the BSE and gained 19.5 per cent to Rs 5.80 on the NSE.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel stock was trading marginally lower by 0.15 per cent to Rs 508.50 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip lost 0.07 per cent to trade at Rs 508.35.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) stock was trading 0.76 per cent lower at Rs 2.60 on the BSE and 1.92 per cent up at Rs 2.65 on the NSE.

Meanwhile, shares of Reliance Industries, the parent firm of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, was trading with gains of 0.34 per cent at Rs 1,537.25 on the BSE.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list next week the fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a fresh schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

The telcos said they wanted an open court hearing on their fresh pleas with regard to working out a fresh schedule of payment of their dues.