Tesla faces federal probes over secret Musk house project

An SEC spokesperson said the agency does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 20:25 IST

Federal prosecutors are investigating Tesla's use of company funds on a secret project described internally as a house for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neither Musk nor a spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, which the Journal said was carrying out the probe, immediately responded to requests for comment. No dollar figures were disclosed, and the newspaper said the house was near Austin, Texas.

The Journal reported in July that Tesla board members had investigated whether company resources were misused on the effort.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has also opened a civil probe, the Journal reported. An SEC spokesperson said the agency does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.

The probes are in their early stages and may not lead to charges, the Journal said.

(Published 30 August 2023, 20:25 IST)
Elon MuskBusiness NewsUS newsTesla

