Tesla says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil

Tesla Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's total compensation for 2020 was nil, compared to $23,760 in 2019.
The electric-car maker also said in a regulatory filing that finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019.
The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets.
As of April, Musk had qualified for Tesla options in his 2018 pay package that are now worth over $30 billion.
Tesla added "Technoking of Tesla" to Musk's list of official titles in a regulatory filing in March that also named Kirkhorn "Master of Coin."
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Musk will be also subject of a biography by Walter Isaacson, the US author who penned a best-selling tome on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
