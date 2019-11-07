Tesla to unveil electric pickup 'cybertruck' on Nov 21

Tesla Inc plans to unveil its electric pickup truck, "cybertruck," on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles near the SpaceX rocket factory, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.
Musk had said in January that Tesla might be ready to unveil the truck by summer.
"Cybertruck doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the Internet. It's closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future," Musk had said in a tweet
Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019
Carmakers including Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are racing to design radical new takes on their most profitable pickup truck models, replacing petroleum-fueled engines with batteries in a bid to outflank Tesla's plan to eclipse their brands.
Ford's F-150 pickup and GM's Chevrolet Silverado are the top selling vehicles in the U.S. market.
The reveal would happen a day before the Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public, according to its website https://laautoshow.com.
