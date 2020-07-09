'Tesla close to level 5 autonomous driving technology'

Tesla 'very close' to level 5 autonomous driving technology: Elon Musk

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Jul 09 2020, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 12:56 ist
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk. Credits: Reuters Photo

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday, referring to the capability to navigate roads without any driver input.

"I'm extremely confident that level 5 or essentially complete autonomy will happen and I think will happen very quickly," Musk said in remarks made via a video message at the opening of Shanghai's annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

"I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for level 5 autonomy complete this year."

Automakers and tech companies including Alphabet Inc Waymo and Uber Technologies are investing billions in the autonomous driving industry.

However, industry insiders have said it would take time for the technology to get ready and public to trust autonomous vehicles fully.

The California-based automaker currently builds cars with an Autopilot driver-assistance system.

Tesla is also developing new heat-projection or cooling systems to enable more advanced computers in cars, Musk said.

Industry data showed Tesla sold nearly 15,000 China-made Model 3 sedans last month.

Tesla has become the highest-valued automaker as its shares surged to record highs and its market capitalisation overtook that of former front-runner Toyota Motors Corp.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Tesla Inc
Elon Musk

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 