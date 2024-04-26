Tesla's plan for affordable cars takes page from Detroit rivals

San Francisco/Austin: Elon Musk's new plan to use current product lines as the basis for new affordable vehicles— rather than springing for all-new models, follows the playbook of Tesla's old-school Detroit rivals, as some Tesla investors and analysts see it.

The shift toward incremental improvement, mirroring a common strategy of Ford and General Motors, suggests the future of car-making that Musk has promised to disrupt may still look a lot like the past.

Musk's new strategy followed an exclusive Reuters report that Tesla had shelved plans to release a long-awaited, new model expected to cost $25,000 in late 2025. Investors had expected the affordable car, often called the Model 2, to drive the company's growth into a mass-market automaker.

Instead, Tesla said this week, it will use a current platform and production lines to produce what it called "more affordable" models by early next year. It did not provide details or pricing.

The announcement sparked a double-digit stock rise and drew widespread praise from investors. Some analysts expect Tesla to offer basic versions of the Model 3 and Y, which currently start at about $39,000 and $43,000.