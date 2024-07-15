The rise of unlisted markets in a bustling IPO season

The financial world is witnessing a paradigm shift with the rise of unlisted markets. Earlier once overshadowed by their listed counterparts, they are now gaining prominence, offering a plethora of opportunities and challenges for investors, entrepreneurs, and market participants. As the landscape evolves, it is imperative to understand the dynamics of unlisted markets and navigate through the complexities they present.

Unlisted markets refer to the buying and selling of shares in companies that are not listed on public stock exchanges. These companies can range from startups to well-established private entities that choose to remain private for various reasons, such as maintaining control, avoiding the regulatory burdens of public markets, or because they are still in early growth stages.