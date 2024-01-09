The Tuesday Interview | India has chip design expertise, should build Indian brands around that, says Chris Miller

There is very clearly a desire by the international supply chain to, at the very least, not invest more in China. Which means that new investments have to go somewhere else. India is one of the natural places, but there is competition from Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. But I think there is a lot that India has to offer, especially the workforce at different levels, most importantly a very highly skilled chip design manpower. Though a lot of Southeast Asian countries are good at certain segments of the workforce challenge, India has a very diverse workforce between different states and that may be to its advantage. States like Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have an advantage as they can build on the experiences from assembling phones. That’s how China made it big, and India can do the same.